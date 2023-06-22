Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.15. 350,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,550. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average of $202.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

