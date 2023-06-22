uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Large Volume Increase

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 394,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 634,339 shares.The stock last traded at $11.74 and had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

uniQure Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $554.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $16,959,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

