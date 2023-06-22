United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 0.1%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 39,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 113,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPER. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 195,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 88.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,370 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 163.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the period.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

