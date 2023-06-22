Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.35

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £571.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.18 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 114.21 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.28.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

