USDD (USDD) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $735.85 million and approximately $14.85 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 735,962,082 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

