Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 45,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.50.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

