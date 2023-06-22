Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BTF stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

