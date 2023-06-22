VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 13,876.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025,529 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 2.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.43% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $76,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.