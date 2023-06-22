VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) by 332.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF makes up about 0.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MOTI stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.