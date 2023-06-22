Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,374. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

