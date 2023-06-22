Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

