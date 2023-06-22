Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VWO stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.