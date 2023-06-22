Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,012 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,656,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 17,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,822. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.