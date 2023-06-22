Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

