Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Boosted by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 216.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

