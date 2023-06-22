Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.37. 41,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $203.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average of $184.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

