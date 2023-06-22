Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $48,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $154.26. 20,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $157.59.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

