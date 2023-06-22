Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,924,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $229.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $236.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

