Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 308,532 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,497. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

