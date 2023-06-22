Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.53. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

