Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Collective Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

