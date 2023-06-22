Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.32. The company has a market capitalization of $304.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

