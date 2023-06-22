Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $400.96. The company had a trading volume of 603,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,765. The company has a market capitalization of $304.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

