Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,940,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 379,646 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,541,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,861,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,642,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.11. 362,867 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

