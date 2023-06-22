Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,786,000 after acquiring an additional 925,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 281,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 105,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $140.68. 219,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,294. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.