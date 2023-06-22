Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.6% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 957,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,170. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

