Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,246 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,804. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

