Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,337,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,442,039. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $226.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.