Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.46. 592,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,782. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.