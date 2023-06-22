Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,789 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,414,697. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $266.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

