Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $18.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,225 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.67. 8,146,549 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.