Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.03. 507,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,242. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

