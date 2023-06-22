Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,508. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average is $184.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.