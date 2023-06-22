Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,272 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $100.55. 1,091,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,802. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

