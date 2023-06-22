Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $36,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

