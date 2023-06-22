Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.