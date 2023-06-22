Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,003. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

