Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

