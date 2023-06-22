Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Veritiv worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $124.24. 4,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

