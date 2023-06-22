Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $43,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,376 shares of company stock worth $19,258,455. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.41. The company had a trading volume of 134,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,527. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.