VIBE (VIBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.76

VIBE (VIBE) traded 91.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 124.2% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $586,587.59 and $12.76 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

