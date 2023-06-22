Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Up 2.3%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 3,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 40,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $514.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 13.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $456,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 40.1% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

