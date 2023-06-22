Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 4205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.66.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

