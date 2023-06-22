Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading 1.8% Higher

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.00. 51,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 413,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $10,275,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 417,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,732 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,956,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.