Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.52

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.52 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.53 ($0.92), with a volume of 9782050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.73 ($0.93).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.50 ($1.47).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The firm has a market cap of £19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
