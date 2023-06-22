Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.52

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.52 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.53 ($0.92), with a volume of 9782050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.73 ($0.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.50 ($1.47).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The firm has a market cap of £19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,222.22%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

