Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.43 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

