Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.55 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Vow has a market capitalization of $130.55 million and $444,723.86 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vow has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

