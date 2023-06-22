Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.20 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $89.21 million and $4.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00010631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,118.03 or 1.00072140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.12407582 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,681,899.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

