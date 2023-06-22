Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $210.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $212.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.06.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

