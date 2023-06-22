Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 2,522 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,335,337 shares in the company, valued at $122,990,510.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 38,617 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $459,928.47.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,908,186.57.

On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 912,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,585. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

